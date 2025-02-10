PUNCHBAG – “Fuck It”

Some of my favorite music takes familiar bits from across history and combines them in fresh, fascinating new ways. That's what I'm picking up from PUNCHBAG, who announced their signing to Mute Records today with the release of a video for their new single "Fuck It."

Siblings Clara and Anders Bach are operating in Sleigh Bells configuration, with Clara out front on vocals and Anders sliding into the producer/guitarist role, and their music is similarly loud and brash. But more than Sleigh Bells, what I'm hearing on "Fuck It" is Icona Pop's "I Love It" colliding with Basement Jaxx's "Where's Your Head At" — multiple kinds of maximalism aligning for a song that grabs you via sheer bombast.

"It’s not nihilistic," Clara explains of the track. "It's more like, we only have so much time, so do the thing you want to do. Kiss the person you want to kiss, say that thing you want to say." That vibe is captured in director Joe Gainsborough's video for "Fuck It," which you can watch below along with prior single "Pretty Youth."

"Fuck It" is out now on Mute.