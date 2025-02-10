Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Bryan Adams’ Perth Concert Canceled Due To Sewer Fatberg

11:32 AM EST on February 10, 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 9: Bryan Adams performs on stage during the “Ein Herz fuer Kinder” (A Heart for Children) charity gala at Studio Berlin Adlershof on December 09, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by FlashPic – Pool/Getty Images)

|FlashPic - Pool/Getty Images

A Bryan Adams concert in Perth was canceled Sunday due to an enormous fatberg in the city, posing a risk of a backed-up toilets at the RAC Arena. Fatbergs are hard, large masses that can form when non-biodegradable waste, like wet wipes, are flushed and mixed with fat, oil, and grease deposits.

Sunday night, Adams' opener James Arthur was scheduled to take the stage at 7:45 p.m. ahead of the headlining set at 9. As fans spent hours waiting outside the venue, a text message update sent at about 7:15 p.m. said the concert had been delayed. By 7:35, doors to the venue still had to remain closed.

“Due to an external Water Corporation issue, doors continue to remain closed for the time being. All efforts are being made to resolve this issue. We will continue to keep you informed,” the update said, adding that the delay was “due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved. All existing ticketholders will be notified of an update as soon as possible and need not take any action at this time.”

Thousands of concertgoers were left stranded outside Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday after Bryan Adams'' concert was canceled at the last minute due to sewer blockage.

Footage shows attendees waiting for an update after a blockage of fat, grease, and rags caused several wastewater… pic.twitter.com/UrZC6m9hCW

— 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) February 10, 2025

Revisit our We've Got A File On You interview with Adams.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025
News

Jack White & Eminem’s Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Is Now Streaming

November 28, 2025
News

Sebadoh Share Drone Music Video 11 Years In The Making

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
News

Jack White Brings Out Eminem During Lions Thanksgiving Game Halftime Show

November 27, 2025
News

A Geese Song Played During The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 27, 2025