Bryan Adams’ Perth Concert Canceled Due To Sewer Fatberg

A Bryan Adams concert in Perth was canceled Sunday due to an enormous fatberg in the city, posing a risk of a backed-up toilets at the RAC Arena. Fatbergs are hard, large masses that can form when non-biodegradable waste, like wet wipes, are flushed and mixed with fat, oil, and grease deposits.

Sunday night, Adams' opener James Arthur was scheduled to take the stage at 7:45 p.m. ahead of the headlining set at 9. As fans spent hours waiting outside the venue, a text message update sent at about 7:15 p.m. said the concert had been delayed. By 7:35, doors to the venue still had to remain closed.

“Due to an external Water Corporation issue, doors continue to remain closed for the time being. All efforts are being made to resolve this issue. We will continue to keep you informed,” the update said, adding that the delay was “due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved. All existing ticketholders will be notified of an update as soon as possible and need not take any action at this time.”

Thousands of concertgoers were left stranded outside Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday after Bryan Adams'' concert was canceled at the last minute due to sewer blockage. Footage shows attendees waiting for an update after a blockage of fat, grease, and rags caused several wastewater… pic.twitter.com/UrZC6m9hCW — 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) February 10, 2025

