Orchid Announce The Skull Sessions Featuring Previously Unreleased Music From 25 Years Ago

Last year, Massachusetts screamo pioneers Orchid played their first shows in over two decades. Now they're keeping the reunion momentum going with the announcement of The Skull Sessions, a 13-track collection of demos and outtakes that also marks the band's first released music in 20 years. As a preview, two songs called "No We Don’t Have Any T-Shirts" and "The Action Index" are out now.

The first six tracks of The Skull Sessions were made in 2000, after Orchid put out their now-classic 1999 debut Chaos Is Me. With the band craving a bit more creative freedom, these songs were also the first tracks ever recorded at guitarist Will Killingsworth’s Dead Air Studio. Meanwhile, the second half of the collection is a 1998 set Orchid recorded live in one take; this wound up being the demo Orchid sent to Kent McClard of Ebullition Records, who'd later put out Chaos Is Me. "No We Don’t Have Any T-Shirts" falls into the first category, while "The Action Index" is part of the latter. Listen to both below.

<a href="https://chaosisorchid.bandcamp.com/album/skull-sessions">Skull Sessions by Orchid</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "No We Don't Have Any T-Shirts"

02 "Discourse Of Desire"

03 "Tigers"

04 "Fashion Meets Passion"

05 "I Wanna Fight"

06 "Let's Commodify Sexuality"

07 "Panopticism"

08 "Frame Code"

09 "The Action Index"

10 "Epilogue Of A Car Crash"

11 "Eye Gouger"

12 "T-120"

13 "Weekend At The Fire Academy"

The Skull Sessions is out 3/7.