Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Orchid Announce The Skull Sessions Featuring Previously Unreleased Music From 25 Years Ago

1:41 PM EST on February 10, 2025

Last year, Massachusetts screamo pioneers Orchid played their first shows in over two decades. Now they're keeping the reunion momentum going with the announcement of The Skull Sessions, a 13-track collection of demos and outtakes that also marks the band's first released music in 20 years. As a preview, two songs called "No We Don’t Have Any T-Shirts" and "The Action Index" are out now.

The first six tracks of The Skull Sessions were made in 2000, after Orchid put out their now-classic 1999 debut Chaos Is Me. With the band craving a bit more creative freedom, these songs were also the first tracks ever recorded at guitarist Will Killingsworth’s Dead Air Studio. Meanwhile, the second half of the collection is a 1998 set Orchid recorded live in one take; this wound up being the demo Orchid sent to Kent McClard of Ebullition Records, who'd later put out Chaos Is Me. "No We Don’t Have Any T-Shirts" falls into the first category, while "The Action Index" is part of the latter. Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "No We Don't Have Any T-Shirts"
02 "Discourse Of Desire"
03 "Tigers"
04 "Fashion Meets Passion"
05 "I Wanna Fight"
06 "Let's Commodify Sexuality"
07 "Panopticism"
08 "Frame Code"
09 "The Action Index"
10 "Epilogue Of A Car Crash"
11 "Eye Gouger"
12 "T-120"
13 "Weekend At The Fire Academy"

The Skull Sessions is out 3/7.

A.J. Barillaro

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025