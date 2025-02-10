PACKS – “before i was bleeding”

Skip to Content
Toronto musician Madeline Link records under the name PACKS, which is sometimes a band and sometimes a solo project. Early in 2024, she released Melt The Honey, her second album in a year. Today, she's followed that one up with "before i was bleeding," a new song that she first shared with her Patreon subscribers a few weeks ago.

"before i was bleeding" is a soft, inward-looking acoustic song with a surprising amount of deep woodwind action. On the track, Madeline sings the multi-tracked vocals and plays guitar and bass clarinet, while her collaborator Diego Parragué adds keyboards. Check it out below.

