Doves – “Saint Teresa”

Doves, the long-running and permanently sad UK rock trio, seem to be in a state of some flux at the moment. Frontman Jimi Goodwin is sitting out the band's current tour for mental health reasons. The band was supposed to release the new album Constellations For The Lonely this week, but that release has been pushed back. The good news is that they've only delayed the record release by two weeks, and they've also got a brand-new song for us today.

Doves' new single "Saint Teresa" follows their previous Constellations For The Lonely tracks "Renegade" and "Cold Dreaming." Jimi Goodwin sings lead on this one, and it's a swirly folk-rocker with some big harmonies. Doves have been messing with the song for a while before banging it into its final shape, and it's inspired by the way that the body parts of the 16th century Spanish nun Teresa of Ávila were exhumed from her grave and sent all around Europe.

In a press release, Goodwin says:

By keeping it to one side, we were able to reappraise it and make it better. Andy and Jez helped out with it and it’s great that it’s found a home. My Catholicism went out of the window years ago, but I love the iconography associated with the church. They put on a really good show. I identify with it all from my childhood. The story of Saint Teresa is fascinating.

Listen below.

Constellations For The Lonely is now coming 2/28 on EMI North.