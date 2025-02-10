fish narc – “old band”

Ben Funkhouser has had quite an interesting career trajectory. As a member of the emo-rap collective GothBoiClique, he was a frequent collaborator of the late Lil Peep; as a solo musician under the moniker fish narc, he'll be putting out a new album called frog song via the storied indie pop label K Records. Ahead of the album's release Friday, Funkhouser has a new single out today called "old band" that nods to all the different projects he's dipped his toes into.

"old band" sounds like neither Lil Peep nor Beat Happening, but it has that same inviting DIY quality that both those artists embodied. It's heavy on the electric guitar, with a hazy, grungy edge. Funkhouser says in a press release:

Sometimes I say too much, maybe in person, or in a song. You know when you’re trying to describe something that seems simple but you end up talking in circles, each step realizing you don’t even know what you mean? When I reflect on the past, how certain relationships or songs or moments made me feel, I often get turned around trying to make sense of it. I was in a band called Hausu from 2010 to 2013. Formative and raw as it was, I honestly can’t remember very well. I tried not to say too much about it.

Watch Jolie Maya-Altshuler and American Psychedelic's video for "old band" below.

frog song is out 2/14 via K.