Adult Mom – “Door Is Your Hand”

We haven't heard from Stevie Knipe's DIY indie-pop project Adult Mom since 2022, when they released the one-off single "91" and covered Taylor Swift with Jessica Boudreaux. Today, Adult Mom are back with their first new song in a few years. The song itself isn't new; Knipe originally wrote it five years ago. But its release and its full-band arrangement make for a promising comeback.

Adult Mom's new single "Door Is In Your Hand" is about learning to stop being afraid of someone and about imagining their death to help get through your day. Musically, it'sa fuzzy, plainspoken power-pop jam. If you told me that this was a rediscovered, remastered early-'90s college rock gem, I might believe you. Here's what Stevie Knipe says about it:

I have been through a lot since we last released music, and the experiences have shaped me deeply. This song was a way for me to process harm and victimization in ways that maybe aren’t conventionally "good." I think over the years I’ve grown angrier, and then serene in that anger. Beautiful things come out of it... The original song was written in 2020 alone on my guitar. I sketched up some different arrangements on GarageBand, and years later the band finally got together in PA at the Bunk to flesh it out. After sitting in a room and nitpicking every part of the song together, we eventually recorded it at Art Farm in Accord, NY in the summer of 2023.

Check it out below.

"Door Is In Your Hand" is out now on Epitaph.