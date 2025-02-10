Skip to Content
Green Day Are Making A Live Nation Comedy Movie

4:05 PM EST on February 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Did you know Live Nation, the concert promoter, is in the movie business? The company is behind Rolling Loud, the upcoming Owen Wilson/Matt Rife film set at the titular hip-hop fest. And now Green Day are making their own Live Nation feature.

New Years Rev is a coming-of-age comedy about three friends who mistakenly believe they're going to open for Green Day, The Wrap reports. Lee Kirk will write and direct the film, which stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust. Kirk's wife, Jenna Fischer, and her The Office castmate Angela Kinsey are also in the cast, as are Ignacio Diaz- Silverio and Keen Ruffalo.

In a statement, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says the movie is inspired by their early years touring in a van:

Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.

Armstrong and his Green Day bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool are producers on the project. Filming is reportedly underway in Oklahoma. I would say I wonder what they think about this at Gilman, but I'm pretty sure I already know.

