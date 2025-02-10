Tori Amos Announces Tour For Debut Children’s Book

Next month, Tori Amos is publishing her debut children's book, Tori And The Muses. The legendary singer-songwriter and pianist announced a tour for it today.

The book tour will stop by New York City, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and a couple of other cities. Tori And The Muses is illustrated by Demelsa Haughton, and here's its description:

Tori is no ordinary child — her musical inspirations and talents are clear from a young age. But when her dad forces her to rehearse for her recital, Tori is unhappy. She wants to play what she wants to play! And though they don’t see eye to eye, Tori has a secret: eleven Muses who have visited her since she was a baby and inspire her to write and make her own beautiful music. These fairy godmother — like Muses remind Tori that inspiration is everywhere, and perhaps in helping others find their own Muses — including Dad — she may better understand her own inspirations. So, Tori takes her brand-new floating pink piano — a gift from the Muses — to see what might inspire others, in hopes of understanding what her dad’s Muses might be. And she is surprised at what she finds. Filled with joy, curiosity, and imagination, this debut picture book written by Tori Amos with otherworldly illustrations by Demelsa Haughton will inspire, encourage, and most importantly, remind young readers to find inspiration in the things they love, and to listen to their own Muses.

Tori And The Muses follows Amos' 2022 graphic novel Little Earthquakes. Check out the dates for her book tour below, and find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 - New York, NY @ Barnes & Noble Union Square, 3pm

03/04 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ivy Bookshop at Baltimore’s Church of the Redeemer, 7pm

03/05 - Naperville, IL @ Anderson’s Bookshop at Pfeiffer Hall, 7pm

03/06 - Corte Madera, CA @ Book Passage, 7pm

03/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Barnes & Noble The Grove, 7pm

Tori And The Muses is out 3/4 via Penguin Workshop. Pre-order it here.