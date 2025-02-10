Skip to Content
Young Widows – “The Darkest Side”

6:22 PM EST on February 10, 2025

Amber Thieneman

Last month, Young Widows announced Power Sucker, their first album in 11 years. The Louisville post-hardcore band released "Call Bullshit," and now they're back with "The Darkest Side."

About the song, Evan Patterson explains:

I’ve done a massive amount of self-work the past half of a decade to internally discern my mind from a constant spiraling vortex of delusional sadness and frustration. The concept that I did not have to feel this way and that I could choose to control my emotions just hit me all the sudden. While it was still a long process of mental training to reach a place of control and clarity; the day I decided that only I could choose to get rid of the darkest side of my heart was a beautiful and powerful day.

Nick Thienemann, who filmed the music video, adds:

We shot the video at our longtime practice space in Louisville KY. The idea was to play the song at a much faster speed, then slow the video down to match the recording. It was somewhat of a challenge but the outcome was well worth it. There’s a weird kind of tug of war between video and song that at times looks like we’re in low gravity.

Check it out below.

Power Sucker is out 3/21 on Temporary Residence.

