Bon Iver Announce New Album SABLE, fABLE

In October, Bon Iver returned with the three-track SABLE, EP. Today, Justin Vernon is revealing those songs are part of an album titled SABLE, fABLE, arriving in April.

SABLE, fABLE is the follow-up to 2019's i,i. The next single “Everything Is Peaceful Love" arrives Friday for Valentine's Day, and it comes with a music video directed by John Wilson (of How To With John Wilson fame).

The LP was co-produced by Vernon and Jim-E Stack, and guests include Danielle Haim on "If Only I Could Wait" and both Dijon and Flock Of Dimes on "Day One." See the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS"

02 "S P E Y S I D E"

03 "AWARDS SEASON"

04 "Short Story"

05 "Everything Is Peaceful Love"

06 "Walk Home"

07 "Day One" (Feat. Dijon & Flock Of Dimes)

08 "From"

09 "I'll Be There"

10 "If Only I Could Wait" (Feat. Danielle Haim)

11 "There's A Rhythmn"

12 "Au Revoir"

SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.