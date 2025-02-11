Scowl – “B.A.B.E”

Scowl are back with another vicious, catchy banger. The Santa Cruz hardcore band has shared the Are We All Angels singles "Special" and “Not Hell Not Heaven” so far, and today we get the awesome "B.A.B.E."

“‘Burned At Both Ends' is another explosion of emotions stemming from both overwhelm and excitement," the group explains. "We felt that the song’s punchy nature and quick switches from melody to scrapping angst resembles a mature version of 'Shot Down' from our Psychic Dance Routine EP. Lyrically 'B.A.B.E' dives into our vitriol for the extreme circumstances we as a band subject ourselves too in order to live our dreams."

"B.A.B.E" commences with Kat Moss' gnarly screams against infectious riffs; the energy is high and the atmosphere is invigorating. Check it out below.

Are We All Angels is out 4/4 via Dead Oceans.