Helena Deland – “Silver And Red” & “Bigger Pieces”

9:56 AM EST on February 11, 2025

Helena Deland began her Altogether Unaccompanied series in 2018. The Montreal singer-songwriter is back today with its fifth volume, consisting of the sprawling songs "Silver And Red" and “Bigger Pieces.”

“When I finished recording what I thought would be my first album, in 2017, I was faced with a miscellaneous bunch of songs," she explains. "Instead of wiggling them into the expected format, I released them as a series of short EPs called ‘Altogether Unaccompanied,’ volumes I-IV. Volume V is out today, and the series becomes an open-ended place for me to share songs which haven’t made it onto albums, or which seem to exist on their own, more or less unaccompanied.”

"Silver And Red" is a lo-fi, intimate ballad whereas “Bigger Pieces” is more polished and elegant, though both are beautiful. The former comes with a music video shot by Nik Arthur; check that out below along with “Bigger Pieces."

Altogether Unaccompanied, Vol. V is out now on Chivi Chivi.

Anaïs Ramos

