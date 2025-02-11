Pet Symmetry – “Big Engagement”

Over the past couple of years, Pet Symmetry have released the songs “Big Island” and “Big Steve,” and the Chicago emo band remain committed to the bit with today's new tune "Big Engagement."
“Anyone who has ever proposed to a partner knows the weight, nervousness and anxiety surrounding the ask," Evan Weiss explains. "It’s one of the most beautiful experiences any adult can experience. An out of body moment. This was a song Pet Symmetry wrote after a beautiful day together in an altered state. It felt appropriate to connect it with another out of body experience: Proposing to my (now) wife.”
The group has also announced a North American tour. I think it's safe to say Pet Symmetry have big things coming soon. But for now, hear "Big Engagement" below and see their tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room*
04/11 - Kansas City, MO @ The Rhino*
04/12 - Tulsa, OK @ Gnar Fest
04/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head*
05/09 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
05/10 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
05/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
05/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
05/15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/16 - Montreal, QC @ Pouzza Festival
05/17 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s
05/19 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
05/20 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
05/22 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle Back Room
05/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/24 - Nashville, TN @ Drk Mttr
06/05 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
06/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06/07 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman
06/09 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
06/10 - Portland, OR @ Mission Ballroom
*w/ M.A.G.S. & Red Sun