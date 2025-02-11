Pet Symmetry – “Big Engagement”

Over the past couple of years, Pet Symmetry have released the songs “Big Island” and “Big Steve,” and the Chicago emo band remain committed to the bit with today's new tune "Big Engagement."

“Anyone who has ever proposed to a partner knows the weight, nervousness and anxiety surrounding the ask," Evan Weiss explains. "It’s one of the most beautiful experiences any adult can experience. An out of body moment. This was a song Pet Symmetry wrote after a beautiful day together in an altered state. It felt appropriate to connect it with another out of body experience: Proposing to my (now) wife.”

The group has also announced a North American tour. I think it's safe to say Pet Symmetry have big things coming soon. But for now, hear "Big Engagement" below and see their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room*

04/11 - Kansas City, MO @ The Rhino*

04/12 - Tulsa, OK @ Gnar Fest

04/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head*

05/09 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/10 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

05/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

05/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

05/15 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/16 - Montreal, QC @ Pouzza Festival

05/17 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

05/19 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

05/20 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

05/22 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle Back Room

05/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/24 - Nashville, TN @ Drk Mttr

06/05 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

06/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/07 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

06/09 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

06/10 - Portland, OR @ Mission Ballroom

*w/ M.A.G.S. & Red Sun