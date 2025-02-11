Primus Announce New Frying Pan

The long-running, progged-out Bay Area funk-metal trio Primus released Frizzle Fry, their first proper studio album, in 1990. Now, they're getting ready to celebrate the record's 35th anniversary by selling a limited edition cast iron Frizzle Fry frying pan, featuring the weird melty face of the guy on the album cover rendered in actual metal. The face is on the bottom of the pan, so you can still actually cook with the thing, if you want. That doesn't seem to be the point of this, though.

Over the weekend, Primus announced a new Frizzle Fry vinyl reissue; it'll be the first time that the LP will be available on clear vinyl with purple and green splatter. (Do people really pay that much attention to all the different vinyl color variants? I guess they probably do.) As for the frying pan, it's being made by the cookware company the Lodge. It costs $99.99, and it's available exclusively through Primus' Club Bastardo merch store. Apparently, it's in extremely high demand, and the sale has been slightly extended, but only until 10AM Pacific today. Act now!

Late last year, longtime Primus drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander, the guy who played on Frizzle Fry, suddenly left the band, claiming that he'd "lost his passion for playing." Primus held an open call for new drummers, and they announced Louisiana native John Hoffman as their new drummer last week. The band is clearly moving forward. They'll play their planned dates on their upcoming tour with Maynard James Keenan's projects a Perfect Circle and Puscifer, and they're selling this frying pan.

Primus are not the first musicians to sell an item like this. A couple of years ago, Jason Isbell released a song called "Cast Iron Skillet" and sold a skillet also made by Lodge as a tie-in. I guess culty musicians should think very hard about the titles that they're using, since those titles might eventually translate into merch sales.