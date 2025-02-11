My Morning Jacket – “Squid Ink”

You ever think about how weird it is that a squid will just shoot ink everywhere? That shit is crazy. I guarantee you that the approachably psychedelic festival staples My Morning Jacket have thought about how weird it is, since their latest jam is called "Squid Ink."

Next month, My Morning Jacket will release a new album called is. The record represents the first time that the band has worked with an outside producer instead of letting frontman Jim James produce, and they went with big-name Bruce Springsteen/Pearl Jam collaborator Brendan O'Brien. We've already posted lead single "Time Waited," and now they've followed it with "Squid Ink," which is way heavier than most MMJ tracks. It's a groovy strut with a nasty riff. Jim James' lyrics seem pretty meaningless, but he wails them with conviction. It's pretty good! I bet it'll sound great live! Here's what Jim James says about it:

The idea behind "Squid Ink" is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water. It’s about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low -- almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal.

He put a beard on the face of the vocal! Below, check out director Danny Clinch's self-consciously old-school "Squid Ink" video.

Depending on what your definition of is is, is is out 3/21 on ATO.