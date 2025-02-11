Zach Bryan – “Dear Miss”

Two weeks ago Zach Bryan celebrated a Super Bowl berth for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles by releasing the new song "Blue Jean Baby." Ahead of the big game, he teased the release of another new track called "Dear Miss," which has been kicking around unofficially for a while now, if the Birds prevailed. He also said he'd be in New Orleans for the festivities, writing that "SHANE GILLIS N ME MIGHT DO A POP UP N GET ROWDY SOMEWHERE."

The Eagles won, and Bryan has remained true to his word. "Dear Miss" has now received a proper release. There's also fresh Instagram footage of Bryan at the Superdome, elated in his Jalen Hurts jersey. Behold that video and "Dear Miss" below.