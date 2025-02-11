Iron Lung Announce First New Album In 12 Years Adapting // Crawling

The Seattle-based powerviolence duo Iron Lung cranked out a frantic string of fast, unhinged records in the '00s and '10s. It's been a while since the last full-length, but the band members have been plenty busy. Iron Lung have put out occasional records as a band, and between the two of them, bassist Jon Kortland and drummer Jensen Ward have played in groups like Dead Language, Innumerable Forms, and Convenience. Their label Iron Lung Records has a busy release schedule, putting out a lot of truly extreme music from across the underground spectrum. And today, Iron Lung are ready to announce Adapting // Crawling, their first proper studio LP since 2013's White Glove Test.

Iron Lung recorded Adapting // Crawling with their Dead Language bandmate and longtime collaborator Greg Wilkinson. It's got 18 tracks, and the lead single is a feverish 52-second fast-hardcore burst called "Lifeless Life." The band has also announced plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Iron Lung Records with What We Like Fest, a three-day event that'll take over Seattle's Vera Project and Black Lodge 4/18-20. Iron Lung will play that festival, and they'll share the bill with international hardcore bands like Slant, Klonns, Gag, Necron 9, Lebeden Toten, Bootlicker, and Neutrals. Below, check out "Lifeless Life" and the Adapting // Crawling tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Adapting"

02 "Internal Monologue"

03 "Lifeless Life"

04 "Shift Work"

05 "Poisoned Sand"

06 "Everything Is A Void (Album Version)"

07 "A Veiled Eye"

08 "Perfect Ending"

09 "A Loving Act"

10 "Purgatory Dust"

11 "Virus"

12 Purgatory Dust (Finale)"

13 "Acres Of Skin"

14 "Hospital Tile"

15 "Cog II"

16 "HeLa Cells"

17 "Failure"

18 "Survived By…"

Adapting // Crawling is out 4/18 on Iron Lung Records.