Horsegirl – “Frontrunner”

11:27 AM EST on February 11, 2025

Chase Middleton

Horsegirl's new Cate Le Bon-produced album Phonetics On And On is out this Friday. We've heard a bit of it already, including the singles “2468,” “Julie,” and "Switch Over," which we thought were quite good. Today, the New York-via-Chicago trio are sharing another good one before the record's out.

This one's called "Frontrunner," and it sees Horsegirl take on a more subdued approach, combining their knack for '90s-inspired indie rock with a warm, '70s singer-songwriter ambiance. It recalls the innocent, mundane moments spent with someone you love: "In the morning/ When you’re sleeping/ I can’t wait and I can’t wait to compromise." Watch the music video for "Frontrunner" below.

Phonetics On And On is out 2/14 via Matador.

