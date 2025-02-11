Blancmange Announce First North American Shows In Almost 40 Years

English synth-pop duo Blancmange haven't toured the US since the 1980s. In the first half of that decade, founding members Neil Arthur and Stephen Luscombe had a good run of successful singles in their home country, including "Living On The Ceiling," "Waves," "Blind Vision," and "Don't Tell Me." But they never got quite as big on this side of the pond, and they broke up in 1986 before they really had the chance to. Even when they returned for their 2011 comeback album Blanc Burn, they didn't tour North America. That's about to change!

Beginning this May, Blancmange -- now Arthur's solo project after Luscombe suffered an aneurysm -- will play a short run of tour dates, their first time on US soil in almost 40 years. They'll start at the previously-announced Cruel World Fest in Pasadena. They'll play San Fransisco, Denver, New York, and Mississauga throughout the month.

Midge Ure will support Blancmange on their non-festival dates. Grab tickets here and see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/17 Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

05/18 San Fransisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/19 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/22 New York, NY @ Sony Hall

05/24 Mississauga, ON @ McBowl Charity Concert