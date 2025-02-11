Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Moontype – “Long Country”

11:37 AM EST on February 11, 2025

The searching, shimmering Chicago indie rockers Moontype have signed to Orindal Records, the ever-reliable label run by Advance Base's Owen Ashworth. The follow-up to the band's 2021 debut album Bodies Of Water is surely on the way, but for now we get a video for "Long Country." Produced by Katie von Schleicher and Nate Mendelsohn and centered on Margaret McCarthy's mesmerizing vocals, the track bends and builds toward a spectacular finale, with lots of guitar heroics along the way. It arrives with a video by director Ian Kelly.

A statement from McCarthy:

I wrote Long Country during the early pandemic but it’s a feeling I’ve had many times, feeling trapped in who and where I am. I want to escape, drive far away, but wherever you go there you are. Sometimes it feels impossible to change the emotional patterns you’ve built for yourself.

This is the only song where all four of us sing at the same time, and that’s always a special moment.

Watch below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025