Moontype – “Long Country”

The searching, shimmering Chicago indie rockers Moontype have signed to Orindal Records, the ever-reliable label run by Advance Base's Owen Ashworth. The follow-up to the band's 2021 debut album Bodies Of Water is surely on the way, but for now we get a video for "Long Country." Produced by Katie von Schleicher and Nate Mendelsohn and centered on Margaret McCarthy's mesmerizing vocals, the track bends and builds toward a spectacular finale, with lots of guitar heroics along the way. It arrives with a video by director Ian Kelly.

A statement from McCarthy:

I wrote Long Country during the early pandemic but it’s a feeling I’ve had many times, feeling trapped in who and where I am. I want to escape, drive far away, but wherever you go there you are. Sometimes it feels impossible to change the emotional patterns you’ve built for yourself.

This is the only song where all four of us sing at the same time, and that’s always a special moment.