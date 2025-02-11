Bloc Party Announce Silent Alarm 20th Anniversary North American Tour With Metric

Bloc Party's urgently tuneful 2005 debut Silent Alarm is one of the great rock records of its era, and we celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. Today, Bloc Party announce that they're doing an anniversary celebration of their own this spring. They already had plans to play the indie nostalgia-fest Just Like Heaven, and now they'll follow that set with a North American tour where they'll play Silent Alarm in full every night.

On their upcoming tour, Bloc Party will hit big venues like Red Rocks and Forest Hills Stadium, and they'll be joined by their mid-'00s peers Metric. According to Bloc Party's press release, this will be their biggest-ever North American tour, and it'll also be their first time touring with Metric since 2006. Bloc Party will play Silent Alarm and their other "greatest hits," so "I Still Remember" will presumably and thankfully make the setlist. Metric, meanwhile, will play 2009's Fantasies in full, as well as their own greatest hits. Metric will headline the show in their Toronto hometown, but they're in the support slot for the rest of the tour. Check out all of Bloc Party's upcoming dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/24 - Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

5/10 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

5/30 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

5/31 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

6/02 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

6/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

6/06 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

6/07 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

6/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Outdoors *

6/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

6/11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

6/14 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

6/16 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

6/17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBA *

7/04 - Beuningen, Netherlands @ Groene Heuvels

7/10 - Manchester, U @ Castlefield Bowl

7/11 - Torquay, UK @ Torre Abbey

7/12 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/19 - Nottingham, UK @ Splendour Festival

7/20 - Brighton, UK @ Brighton Beach

7/25 - Bristol Harbourside, UK @ Lloyds Amphiteatre

* with Metric

Presale for the Silent Alarm tour starts tomorrow, and you can sign up at the band's website. For everyone else, tickets go on sale 2/14 at 10AMm local time.