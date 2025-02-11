Paul McCartney Announces NYC Show At Bowery Ballroom Tuesday (UPDATE: Also Wednesday)

Alert! Paul McCartney just announced a surprise concert tonight at New York's famed Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now at the venue. Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, and the show begins at 6:30.

There will be no digital tickets for this event — only physical. Ticket sales are first come, first served, one ticket per person. A press release warns against buying counterfeit tickets. There's no mention of price in the concert announcement.

Some of you NYC Beatlemaniacs are going to have a fun night. Good luck snagging tickets while you still can.

UPDATE: All tickets have sold out. Better luck next time!

UPDATE 2: McCartney is playing a second Bowery Ballroom show Wednesday night. Same deal: Tickets on sale now only at Bowery Ballroom box office. No online ticket sales, no digital tickets. First come, first served. One ticket per person. Good luck!

UPDATE 3: Wednesday's show is now sold out.

Some pics from Tuesday: