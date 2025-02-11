Joni – “Things I Left Behind”

It's a little weird to make music under the name Joni -- just Joni -- in a world where Joni Mitchell still exists, right? It's like calling yourself "Barbra" or "Kendrick" or something. But that's what this one particular Joni is doing. Joni is an American living in London, and she started out writing songs for other artists before making her own whispery folk-pop -- music that has at least a few surface things in common with the other Joni. Now, she's announcing her new album Things I Left Behind, which is set to come out this spring. I wonder if one of the things she left behind is her last name.

Joni recorded Things I Left Behind with producers Jackson Firlik and Noise Club, and it includes a lot of previously-released singles. (We already posted one of those songs, "Avalanches," when Joni signed with Keeled Scales. It doesn't sound like the Avalanches.) Today, she's shared the album's quietly propulsive title track, and you can find that and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Your Girl"

02 "Strawberry Lane"

03 "Avalanches"

04 "Things I Left Behind":

05 "Castles"

06 "Birthday"

07 "Bucket List"

08 "The Tide"

09 "Still Young"

10 "PS"

Things I Left Behind is out 4/11 on Hand In Hive/Keeled Scales.