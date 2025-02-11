Most Things – “Shops!”

OK, we need to have a serious talk about band names. I just posted a song from some lady who calls herself Joni, and now we've got a new UK duo known as Most Things. Most Things! It's like they found a thing of magnetic poetry that was missing most of the pieces and they tried to use it to come up with the least evocative name that they could muster. How is this good enough? Who's like, "I know, we'll call ourselves 'Most Things'?" Most ideas are better than that.

Anyway. Most Things. They're from London, they make sleepy-jittery post-punk, and they've got a new deal with the So Young label. Today, they've released a new single called "Shops!," exclamation point theirs. I guess you're supposed to say it in an excited way, like you've never heard of a shopping mall before but you've just walked into one for the first time. You'd be like: "Shops!"

"Shops!" is a little two-minute track about going out to the shops, and it's apparently the first song that the group ever wrote. They murmur both the band name and the song title. First thought best thought, maybe. Christopher Lewin directed the video, in which the Most Things guys amble around the city on a sunny day. My wife was in the room as I worked on this blog post, and she was like, "This video is so relaxing. It's like Sesame Street." Experience the relaxation for yourself below.