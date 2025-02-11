Skip to Content
Kiefer Sutherland Turned Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” Into An Orchestral Waltz

2:53 PM EST on February 11, 2025

Keifer Sutherland in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room live from BBC Maida Vale Studios on Tuesday 11th February 2024.

Photo by James Watkins

Sure, OK, why not. Kiefer Sutherland is in the UK right now filming a Christmas TV special, and he took the opportunity to stop by BBC Radio 2's Piano Room and perform with a symphony orchestra as part of Piano Room Month. In addition to singing his own songs "Something You Love" and "Goodbye California," he covered Phil Collins' iconic "In The Air Tonight." It's quite a different arrangement, in a different time signature, but they did fit in the iconic drum break. Watch below? And for the real Kiefer-heads, you can listen to the full session here.

