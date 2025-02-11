Ida’s Will You Find Me Getting 25th Anniversary Box Set From Numero Group

The recently-reunited Ida will start a co-headlining tour next month with their fellow '90s underground rockers Tsunami. The two groups go way back: Tsunami vocalist Jenny Toomey also co-founded and operated a great little indie label called Simple Machines in the early '90s, and after hearing Ida's music, she offered to sign them. Tsunami recently teamed up with Numero Group to release a career-spanning box set titled Loud As Is, and now, Ida are getting a big ol' Numero box set too.

Will You Find Me, out this April, coincides with the 25th anniversary of Ida's eponymous studio album. The quadruple-LP box set boasts the record's original tracklist along 34 bonus tracks, while the five-CD set features a whopping 89 bonus tracks. These include never-before-heard outtakes, alternate mixes, 4-track demos, and covers; one of which is the impassioned piano ballad "Black Thumb," which is out today as a preview.

In a statement, Ida's Daniel Littleton says the Will You Find Me augmented box set is “essentially like mixtapes from our archive, to share with anyone who is interested in Ida and what we were up to back then." He continues:

Each one is meant to function as both a companion to the original album and simultaneously to be heard as a stand-alone sequence of songs if you’d like. For Ida, Will You Find Me was both a beginning and an ending... a time where we grew creatively and maybe made some of our strongest work, but without a doubt, we never did anything like this again.

The Will You Find Me box set also includes a 64-page booklet that documents the making of a major-label Ida release that never came to fruition. Listen to "Black Thumb" below, and pre-order the box set here.

Will You Find Me is out 4/25 via Numero.