Men I Trust Tease Two New Albums, Announce North American Tour

Men I Trust simply do not stop. The woozy Montreal indie-pop trio are prolific in the studio and relentless on the road, and this year they're ready to back up both of those assertions. They've just announced a lengthy slate of North American tour dates for this summer, an outing billed as the Equus Tour because it's tied to a pair of new albums on the way, Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus. (For those of you who, like me, don't know Latin, the former title apparently refers to donkeys, the latter to horses.) "This is our biggest and proudest work yet," the band says of the dual LPs.

Check out the dates below. Ticket info is available here.

TOUR DATES:

07/02 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

07/19 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/24 - Toronto, ON @ History

07/25 - Toronto, ON @ History

07/26 - Toronto, ON @ History

08/05 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/06 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/08 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/09 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

08/11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell At The Complex

08/14 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

08/15 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/17 - Stanford, CA @ Stanford Uni. - Frost Amphitheater

08/19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - Anaheim

08/20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - Anaheim

08/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre - LA

08/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels LV

08/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

08/26 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle Sun

08/31 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/02 - Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island

09/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/04 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/05 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (early)

09/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (late)