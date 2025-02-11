Men I Trust Tease Two New Albums, Announce North American Tour

Men I Trust simply do not stop. The woozy Montreal indie-pop trio are prolific in the studio and relentless on the road, and this year they're ready to back up both of those assertions. They've just announced a lengthy slate of North American tour dates for this summer, an outing billed as the Equus Tour because it's tied to a pair of new albums on the way, Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus. (For those of you who, like me, don't know Latin, the former title apparently refers to donkeys, the latter to horses.) "This is our biggest and proudest work yet," the band says of the dual LPs.
Check out the dates below. Ticket info is available here.
TOUR DATES:
07/02 - Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
07/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
07/19 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/24 - Toronto, ON @ History
07/25 - Toronto, ON @ History
07/26 - Toronto, ON @ History
08/05 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/06 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/08 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/09 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
08/11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell At The Complex
08/14 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
08/15 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/17 - Stanford, CA @ Stanford Uni. - Frost Amphitheater
08/19 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - Anaheim
08/20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - Anaheim
08/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre - LA
08/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels LV
08/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
08/26 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle Sun
08/31 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 - Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island
09/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/04 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/05 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (early)
09/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (late)