Noel Gallagher Didn’t Like Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Absolute Nonsense”

5:07 PM EST on February 11, 2025

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 02: Noel Gallagher is seen in attendance during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City FC at Vitality Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

|Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar's set at the Superdome on Sunday was the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show ever, with 133.5 million viewers according to Roc Nation, and Kendrick's company pgLang is calling it the "Most watched anything in the history of american television." Among those watching was Noel Gallagher, the notorious hip-hop hater who claimed in 2008 that having rappers at Glastonbury was "wrong," sparking a funny "Wonderwall" cover during Jay's set. You won't be surprised to learn that Gallagher also thought Kendrick's Super Bowl performance was rubbish.

One thing the Oasis guitarist does love is Manchester City football. He went on Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent's talkSPORT broadcast to discuss Man City and pivoted to some Super Bowl chatter at the end of his call. He revealed that he's been a fan of American football since the '80s and was pretty invested in this season's playoffs despite not having a favorite team. ("I thought the Commanders were going to do it" — it did seem that way for a while, Noel!) Goldstein then asked Gallagher about Bent's "hero," Kendrick Lamar, and the Halftime Show.

"I had to switch it off," Gallagher said. "It was absolute nonsense." When pressed about why it was bad, Gallagher said, "It was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first three minutes." He continued, "But no, I don't like the halftime nonsense at all. It's usually artists that I don't like." When pressed about his favorite Halftime Show, he said he never watches it. And when asked if he'd like to see that sort of grand production taking place during the UEFA Champions League final, Gallagher replied, "No, and it's coming. Trust me, it's coming. Americans are taking over our sport. They're taking over the Premier League. They'll take over the Champions League. And it'll be — 20 years from now it'll be nonsense."

You can hear these remarks for yourself below.

