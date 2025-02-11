Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

The Martha’s Vineyard Ferries – “Context” (Strike Under Cover)

6:21 PM EST on February 11, 2025

The Martha's Vineyard Ferries — the supergroup of Bob Weston of Shellac, Chris Brokaw of Codeine and Come, and Elisha Weisner of Kahoots — is back today with new music. The band is announcing a 7" single arriving later this month, consisting of two covers: the Proletariat's 1983 track "Decorations," and Strike Under's 1981 song "Context." The latter is out now.

"I became obsessed with the song 'Context' after seeing the film You Weren't There in 2007 in Chicago," Brokaw explains. He continues:

It was a bit of a fluke that I was even there. The film documents the Chicago punk scene from 1977-1985, and during the screening, about 800 people were in the crowd — several fights broke out between old punk rivals!

That night, there was a show at the Empty Bottle where Strike Under performed, and I instantly fell in love with their song "Context." At some point, I suggested to the Ferries that we play this incredible lost classic, and we started playing it live, which eventually led to the idea of recording it as a single. But what about the other side?

To honor the Ferries' oddball mix of Massachusetts and Illinois, we agreed on the Proletariat, our unanimous favorite from the otherwise awful Boston hardcore scene, as the perfect choice. I'd always loved their song "Decorations" — apparently, I picked both tracks. You're lucky, they're both great!

Listen to their take on "Context" below, along with the original.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=FjaRiUGF_Hc
https://youtube.com/watch?v=BTLDA1Pt568

"Decorations" b/w "Context" is out 2/28 via Ernest Jenning. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025