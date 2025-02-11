Skip to Content
Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor – “Kokiri”

6:41 PM EST on February 11, 2025

Alexander Rotondo

Lust For Youth and Croatian Amor first previewed their joint album All Worlds last month with the dreamy lead single “Dummy.” Now the electronic collaborators are back with "Kokiri."

"Kokiri," titled after the forest from Zelda, is another atmospheric paradise. It comes with a remix by Australian producer and vocalist Fatshaudi, about which Lust For Youth and Croatian Amor explained, "Rachel had made a cover/version of 'Armida,' that she posted on her social media. We really liked her version and asked if she was into make something for All Worlds. She gave back this stripped down and beautiful version of 'Kokiri.'"

Below, hear "Kokiri" and its remix.

All Worlds is out 3/7 via Sacred Bones.

