Pelican Announce First New Album In Six Years Flickering Resonance

Last year, Pelican returned with "Adrift” and “Tending The Embers." Today, the Chicago post-rock crew is announcing Flickering Resonance, their first album in six years. The lead single “Cascading Crescent” is out now.

For Flickering Resonance, founding guitarist Laurent Schroeder-Lebec rejoined the band after a ten-year sabbatical. They'll be supporting Russian Circles on tour next month, and they're sharing headlining US and EU shows today. "Cascading Crescent" is also available as a limited edition 7" with a vocal version fronted by Thursday's Geoff Rickly on the B-side.

Check out "Cascading Crescent" and Pelican's tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Gulch"

02 "Evergreen"

03 "Indelible"

04 "Specific Resonance"

05 "Cascading Crescent"

06 "Pining For Ever"

07 "Flickering Stillness"

08 "Wandering Mind"

TOUR DATES:

03/02 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

03/03 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar *

03/04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

03/05 - Denton,TX @ Rubber Gloves *

03/06 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

03/08 - Tucson, AZ @ Wired Fest at MSA Annex *

03/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

03/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

03/11 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

03/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

03/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

03/15 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * SOLD OUT

03/16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

03/17 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

03/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

03/19 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic *

03/21 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

03/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

07/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +

07/18 - Washington, DC @ DC9 +

07/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts +

07/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows +

07/21 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +

07/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB +

07/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace +

07/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme +

07/25 - Indianapolis, IN @ POST Fest

07/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

08/08 - Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival

08/09 - Sinzendorf, DE @ Void Fest

08/10 - Bochum, DE @ Bahnhof Langendreer

08/11 - Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame

08/12 - London, UK @ The Dome

08/13 - Manchester, UK @ YES

08/14 - Bristol, UK @ Arctangent Festival

08/16 - Carhaix Plouguer, FR @ Motocultor Festival

* with Russian Circles

+ with Porcelain

Flickering Resonance is out 5/16 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.