Pelican Announce First New Album In Six Years Flickering Resonance

Last year, Pelican returned with "Adrift” and “Tending The Embers." Today, the Chicago post-rock crew is announcing Flickering Resonance, their first album in six years. The lead single “Cascading Crescent” is out now.
For Flickering Resonance, founding guitarist Laurent Schroeder-Lebec rejoined the band after a ten-year sabbatical. They'll be supporting Russian Circles on tour next month, and they're sharing headlining US and EU shows today. "Cascading Crescent" is also available as a limited edition 7" with a vocal version fronted by Thursday's Geoff Rickly on the B-side.
Check out "Cascading Crescent" and Pelican's tour dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Gulch"
02 "Evergreen"
03 "Indelible"
04 "Specific Resonance"
05 "Cascading Crescent"
06 "Pining For Ever"
07 "Flickering Stillness"
08 "Wandering Mind"
TOUR DATES:
03/02 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
03/03 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar *
03/04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
03/05 - Denton,TX @ Rubber Gloves *
03/06 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
03/08 - Tucson, AZ @ Wired Fest at MSA Annex *
03/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *
03/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *
03/11 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
03/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
03/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
03/15 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * SOLD OUT
03/16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox *
03/17 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
03/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
03/19 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic *
03/21 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
03/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
07/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +
07/18 - Washington, DC @ DC9 +
07/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts +
07/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows +
07/21 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +
07/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB +
07/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace +
07/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme +
07/25 - Indianapolis, IN @ POST Fest
07/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +
08/08 - Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault Festival
08/09 - Sinzendorf, DE @ Void Fest
08/10 - Bochum, DE @ Bahnhof Langendreer
08/11 - Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame
08/12 - London, UK @ The Dome
08/13 - Manchester, UK @ YES
08/14 - Bristol, UK @ Arctangent Festival
08/16 - Carhaix Plouguer, FR @ Motocultor Festival
* with Russian Circles
+ with Porcelain
Flickering Resonance is out 5/16 on Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.