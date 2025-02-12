Skip to Content
SPELLLING – “Alibi” (Feat. Turnstile’s Pat McCrory)

10:16 AM EST on February 12, 2025

Sarah Eiseman

Last month, SPELLLING announced her new album Portrait Of My Heart and released the gripping title track, which was one of our favorite songs of the week. Today, she's back with another beautiful banger titled "Alibi."

Not only does "Alibi" feature Turnstile guitarist Pat McCrory, but it also has Chrystia Cabral channeling Liz Phair. Here's what the experimental-pop artist said about the tune:

On "Alibi" I’m tapping into the almost kind of comedic and hysteric relief that kicks in when you make it out of the other side of a toxic relationship. Once the spell is broken and clarity restores good sense there’s just this buoyancy to life that lets you laugh at the absurdities.

I’m a huge fan of Liz Phair and I let myself channel her very candid and penetratingly plainstated approach to lyricism. This song definitely unlocked this angsty side of myself that was very cathartic and fun to release.

"Alibi" was originally a piano ballad, which is hard to imagine. Much like "Portrait Of My Heart," "Alibi" is an exuberant, triumphant explosion of sound. Listen below.

Portrait Of My Heart is out 3/28 via Sacred Bones.

