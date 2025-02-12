William Tyler Shares Three Tracks From New Album Time Indefinite

Last year, William Tyler experimented with adding electronic elements to his signature fingerpicking of his acoustic guitar on “Flight Final” following his collaborations with Four Tet. The Nashville guitarist/composer is exploring that sound further on his new album Time Indefinite, which he announced today.

The LP's first three tracks — "Cabin Six," "Concern," "Star Of Hope" — are out now, and they lean into a sprawling ambient atmosphere that's magnified by accompanying short films made of Tyler's old family home movies.

When Tyler cleaned out his late grandfather’s office in November 2020, he discovered an old tape machine and took it to his friend and producer Jake Davis, who helped him create tape loops. “Star Of Hope,” hauntingly incorporates an acapella hymn Tyler heard on AM radio: “I’m always fascinated by the often random origin stories of ‘sacred melodies’ — ie the melody of the star spangled banner being an old English drinking song,” he explains.

The three songs stitched together feel potent enough to induce a fugue state. Simultaneously oppressive and weightless, the music possesses a sense of mystery and wonder. Dive in below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Cabin Six"

02 "Concern"

03 "Star Of Hope"

04 "Howling At The Second Moon"

05 "A Dream, A Flood"

06 "Anima Hotel"

07 "Electric Lake"

08 "The Hardest Land To Harvest"

09 "Held"

TOUR DATES:

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records (Album Hi-Fi playback & artist Q&A)

03/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ In Sheep’s Clothing HQ (Album Hi-Fi playback & artist Q&A)

03/26 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival (Album Hi-Fi playback & artist Q&A)

03/27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival (William Tyler performs Time Indefinite)

06/04 - London, UK @ ICA

Time Indefinite is out 4/25 via Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.