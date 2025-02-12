Fountains Of Wayne Announce First Shows Since Adam Schlesinger’s Death

Fountains Of Wayne are back. Five years after the untimely death of co-leader Adam Schlesinger, the band is returning for Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 4 and Ocean City's Oceans Calling on Sept. 26. Eve 6's Max Collins will fill Schlesinger's spot on bass.

Just a couple of weeks after Schlesinger passed in April 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, the surviving Fountains Of Wayne members did a pandemic relief benefit concert with Sharon Van Etten on bass. That was just one song at a livestream event, however, so this will mark their first real reunion in 12 years.

