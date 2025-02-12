Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Fountains Of Wayne Announce First Shows Since Adam Schlesinger’s Death

10:10 AM EST on February 12, 2025

Fountains Of Wayne are back. Five years after the untimely death of co-leader Adam Schlesinger, the band is returning for Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 4 and Ocean City's Oceans Calling on Sept. 26. Eve 6's Max Collins will fill Schlesinger's spot on bass.

Just a couple of weeks after Schlesinger passed in April 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, the surviving Fountains Of Wayne members did a pandemic relief benefit concert with Sharon Van Etten on bass. That was just one song at a livestream event, however, so this will mark their first real reunion in 12 years.

[image or embed]

— Fountains of Wayne (@fountainsofwayne.bsky.social) February 12, 2025 at 7:55 AM

[image or embed]

— Fountains of Wayne (@fountainsofwayne.bsky.social) February 11, 2025 at 11:29 PM

Oceans Calling Festival, September 26, Ocean City MD
Tickets: www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets

[image or embed]

— Fountains of Wayne (@fountainsofwayne.bsky.social) February 12, 2025 at 12:05 PM

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Jon Stewart’s Band Church And State™ Make Stone Pony Debut

November 30, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador, Stars With Margaret Qualley In Michel Gondry’s Promo

November 30, 2025
News

Five Former Cradle Of Filth Members Sue Frontman Dani Filth

November 30, 2025
News

Spokesman Says The Wiggles Do Not Endorse Drugs Following Unapproved “Ecstasy” TikTok

November 29, 2025
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025