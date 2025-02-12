Skip to Content
Whatever The Weather – “9°C”

3:08 PM EST on February 12, 2025

There's snow on the ground in New York right now and Loraine James has a very fitting soundtrack for the occasion. The London producer recently announced Whatever The Weather II, the second LP under her ambient alias Whatever The Weather. After sharing lead single “12°C” last month, she's back with another wintry-titled song today called "9°C."

"9°C" has some simple synth lines in the background, but you can also hear various field recordings cobbled together here, including what sounds like a bunch of kids at recess. Watch James' DIYed video for it below.

Whatever The Weather II is out 3/14 via Hyperdub.

