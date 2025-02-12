Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cash Cobain – “Trippin On A Yacht” (Feat. Rob49 & Bay Swag)

11:30 AM EST on February 12, 2025

The young Brooklyn rapper and producer Cash Cobain, whose beats come from Cash and not from YouTube, is the defining figure in the extremely horny and amped-up subgenre known as sexy drill. Over the last few years, Cobain has taken the sexy drill sound to new heights, developing his own fast and melodic take on guttural street-music. After a bunch of big singles, he released his album Play Cash Cobain last year. Now, he follows that record with a new song that features a couple of friends.

Last year, Cash Cobain and the Queens rapper Bay Swag released "Fisherr," the viral hit that probably stands as Cash's signature song now. (Ice Spice jumped on the remix.) Now, Bay Swag shows up on Cash Cobain's new single "Trippin On A Yacht," and so does the ascendant Louisiana rapper Rob49, previously one of the many, many voices who appeared on Cash's "Problem" remix. "Trippin On A Yacht" is moodier than most Cash Cobain tracks. It's full of glowing psychedelic synths, and there's just a hint of New Orleans bounce in its sample-chants. You might want to hear this one while actually tripping on a yacht, which sounds like a good time. It's pretty! Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025