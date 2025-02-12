Cash Cobain – “Trippin On A Yacht” (Feat. Rob49 & Bay Swag)

The young Brooklyn rapper and producer Cash Cobain, whose beats come from Cash and not from YouTube, is the defining figure in the extremely horny and amped-up subgenre known as sexy drill. Over the last few years, Cobain has taken the sexy drill sound to new heights, developing his own fast and melodic take on guttural street-music. After a bunch of big singles, he released his album Play Cash Cobain last year. Now, he follows that record with a new song that features a couple of friends.

Last year, Cash Cobain and the Queens rapper Bay Swag released "Fisherr," the viral hit that probably stands as Cash's signature song now. (Ice Spice jumped on the remix.) Now, Bay Swag shows up on Cash Cobain's new single "Trippin On A Yacht," and so does the ascendant Louisiana rapper Rob49, previously one of the many, many voices who appeared on Cash's "Problem" remix. "Trippin On A Yacht" is moodier than most Cash Cobain tracks. It's full of glowing psychedelic synths, and there's just a hint of New Orleans bounce in its sample-chants. You might want to hear this one while actually tripping on a yacht, which sounds like a good time. It's pretty! Listen below.