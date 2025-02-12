Grimes Responds To Her Son Joining Elon Musk In Oval Office, Says She’s Become “A Political Pawn”

Yesterday, President Donald Trump made an Oval Office appearance with Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet and the appointed head of Trump's made-up government-efficiency office DOGE. Over the past few weeks, Musk has been running wild on the federal government, freezing payments and seizing data seemingly at will. He's a walking constitutional crisis. During that press conference, Musk made tons of vague, glib, unsupported allegations about governmental fraud, and he also showed off X Æ A-Xii Musk, his four-year-old son with Grimes. You'll never believe this, but Grimes has some maddening, equivocating things to say about it.

As ABC News reports, Elon Musk made a spectacle out of his son "Lil X" at the White House press conference, lifting the kid on his shoulders getting distracted while the child played with his ears. Trump introduced X to the reporters present: "This is X, and he's a great guy -- high IQ." X, who is a cute kid, imitated his father's gestures and facial expressions, only increasing the level of weirdness in an already-weird situation.

When a fan tweeted that X was "very polite," Grimes responded, "He should not be in public like this.I did not see this, thank u for alerting me.But I'm glad he was polite.Sigh."

Later, someone tweeted, "gurl please you were 'in love' with a nazi." Grimes responded to that with a since-deleted post about Robespierre and Confucius and "hysteria." She wrote, "I understand I've become a political pawn and I accept my fate."

That tweet has been deleted, but one of Grimes' follow-up posts is still up. When one fan asks her what she means about accepting her position as a political pawn, Grimes wrote, "That I'll be used by press or click bait posters on both sides to try to imply things about my ex or something - various viral posts articles and memes from the past weeks have caused a lot of people to become very upset but it's out of my control and I usually don't see it until it's over - the only way through is extreme calmness and better decorum."

Poor Grimes. She's the real victim in all of this.