A Decade Into Magic City, Jubilee’s Label Is More Spellbinding Than Ever

Miami's bass substratum is currently at a fever pitch, making for one of the buzziest electronic scenes in the world today. But the South Florida hub wasn't always a hotbed for singular dance music. For years, the city's nocturnal spaces favored Top 40 hits and reggaeton. While that thrum can be electrifying, the lack of good jungle music readily available caused Miami native Jessica Gentile to grow restless. "I was just a raver,"she tells me over Zoom, an array of neon trinkets sprinkled behind her. "I was going out all the time, and — I'm going to date myself — it wasn't cool then. Electronic music wasn't popular. You were just, like, weird if you were into it."

After Gentile finished school, she frequently found herself visiting family in New York City. In 2003, she made the move north with no real goal other than to immerse herself in the drum and bass scene. "There was no Instagram. There was MySpace, which was, like, just kind of starting to pop off," she reminisces. "I was just scouring drum and bass message boards to find friends — I didn't know anybody." Gentile gradually, but steadily found community by going out prolifically. Eventually, a promoter invited her to try DJing in the side room of a party. "You had to be a skilled DJ then," she says with a laugh. "You couldn't just DJ and clang all over the place, like you can now." A former theater kid, Gentile found performing to be second nature. At club nights such as Direct Drive, she cut her teeth under the now infamous alias Jubilee. She would haphazardly play ghettotech tracks off of CDs while legendary drum and bass artists including Goldie lit up the main stage.

After co-founding the label Nightshifters with Jason Forrest, Gentile began rolling out short-form Jubilee releases that put a nasty spin on electro and EDM. She signed to dancehall artist Dre Skull's Mixpak label in 2012 and began throwing parties around New York City with that crew. Dre Skull became a mentor, encouraging Gentile to take Jubilee to the next level. "He was, like, 'You know, you should really also do your own thing. Aside from being affiliated with this label, you should start a compilation series and have your own thing on the side because you're really good at this,'" Gentile recounts. When Mixpak began to lean into Caribbean sounds, Gentile launched the imprint and party series Magic City, titled after a nickname for Miami. Magic City (not to be confused with the Atlanta strip club where countless rap hits have been launched) was inaugurated with four installments of a compilation series, sponsored by buzzy 2010s streetwear brand Opening Ceremony, which were only available as scrappy SoundCloud downloads.

Ten years on, Magic City has become a multi-faceted institution. Starting in 2022, Gentile began using the label to platform standalone releases from artists including GRRL, Bianca Oblivion, and Astrolith. Magic City has thrown parties at bustling spaces in New York City and beyond, which have been graced by the likes of Boys Noize, Physical Therapy, and DJ Technics. And Magic City's monthly show on The Lot Radio often invites guests, and has featured especially strong contributions from No Sir and Nick Catchdubs. "It's kind of crazy how different things were back then," Gentile reflects on the changes that have occurred over the last decade. "It's been 10 years, which is a stretch. The industry changes, like, every five minutes." While Gentile claims she wasn't initially prepared for bumpy patches, her persistence has paid off. In 2023, Magic City won DJ Mag's coveted Best Label designation at the publication's Best Of North America awards.

<a href="https://magiccity.bandcamp.com/album/jump-start">Jump Start by Jubilee</a>

In honor of this milestone anniversary, Gentile has a stacked 2025 in store for Magic City. "Now that the world's really falling apart, I'm like, 'Okay, I'm just gonna put out all this music.' Because I don't know how long we're going to be able to do this. This just needs to get out," she says with a morose chuckle. Gentile and her signees might be partying through the end times, but the vibes are far from downcast. In late January, Gentile dropped the self-described "aggressive" Jubilee mini EP Jump Start — her first release in two years. Across a pair of tracks, laser etched synths buzz over sharp breaks peppered with energetic voice snippets and foghorn low end. A week prior, Magic City unveiled a colorful rebrand and merch drop designed by Fool's Gold Records co-founder Nick Barat. On Feb. 21, Magic City will take over Greenpoint institution Good Room, where Jubilee will light up the decks alongside DEBONAIR, JiaLing, Sel.6, Danny Goliger, and NIGELTHREETIMES. Gentile has even more in store, but she remains tight-lipped about what is to come.

Although Gentile keeps a busy touring schedule and has stayed in tune with her Florida roots, her recent Jubilee work feels like a love letter to New York City. "Everybody in the world is watching Bushwick like some techno movie right now," Gentile says. "Everywhere I go, when I DJ out of town in a small town, people know what CDJ is broken at Bossa Nova Civic Club." Even still, Gentile is content to be a fan instead of an active participant in her local scene as she coasts through her second decade in the DJ circuit. Jump Start is a mature reintroduction to the Magic City universe, but it continues to embody the best permutation of boisterousness.

PEAK TIME

10 Lac Seul - "Under The Wing Of Time" <a href="https://junglegymrecords.bandcamp.com/album/jgt127-destinations">[JGT127] "Destinations" by Lac Seul</a> Jungle Gym Records releases straddle atonal experimentation and luminous house, in the vein of West Coast spiritual forebears such as 100% Silk, Mood Hut, and Pacific Rhythm. The Los Angeles label maintains a fairly low profile, but is a prolific purveyor of wonderfully dusty oddities. One of my favorite projects on the imprint is Lac Seul, an understated duo from Jungle Gym co-founder Jared Carrigan and Tyler Losinski (aka Tile Plazas). Lac Seul's shimmery new record, Destinations, is tailored to Pacific Coast Highway drives and cozy listening spaces. "Under The Wing Of Time" unfurls with lofi pads and a celestial lead, before a compact drum machine and acid bassline emerge in contrast to the wondrousness. It calls to mind Larry Heard covered using simple instruments from an elementary school classroom.

9 Dominic Capello - "Amber City String" <a href="https://craigieknowes.com/album/sceptical-soul-ep">Sceptical Soul EP by Domenic Cappello</a> The Scottish label Craigie Knowes typically platforms no frills progressive house. But the imprint has hinted at an eclectic side on releases like Danny Daze and Jonny From Space's Tumbadora and No Moon's Infinite Dreamz. Craigie Knowes' first EP of 2025 arrives via Sub Club veteran Dominic Capello, who serves up four slices of disco-inflected electro on Sceptical Soul. "Amber City String" is the gentlest cut, with its airy pads and swirls of pearly treble. Shuffling hi-hats push things towards a peppy climax, which makes me imagine a cosmic poolside party.

8 Voice Actor - "Nekk" <a href="https://stroomtv.bandcamp.com/album/lust-1">Lust (1) by Voice Actor, Squu</a> Voice Actor crept up from an arty corner of the UK underground, orbiting elusive venues like Ormside Projects in London and the beloved online radio station NTS. The duo, led by Noa Kurzweil, initially skewed towards ASMR ambient, guided into the dingey ether by former Voice Actor member Levi Lanser. Now aided by production from mysterious Welsh musician Squu, Voice Actor's new album, Lust (1), splits the difference between misty atmospherics and distant beatmaking. "Nekk" is carried by a filtered 2-step skitter, peppered with Kurzweil's dubby talk-singing. Though certainly cryptic, this is the most tangible glance at Voice Actor we've gotten yet.

7 DIIV - "Brown Paper Bag (upsammy remix)" <a href="https://diiv.bandcamp.com/album/brown-paper-bag-upsammy-remix">Brown Paper Bag (upsammy Remix) by DIIV</a> An upsammy remix of DIIV is almost suspiciously up my alley. A recovering dream pop head, one of my first Stereogum assignments involved waxing about my deep connection to DIIV's 2012 debut, Oshin. Meanwhile, upsammy's naturalistic IDM opus, Germ In A Population Of Buildings, landed on my Best Electronic of 2023 list. On a rework of the Los Angeles band's 2024 Frog In Boiling Water cut "Brown Paper Bag," the Amsterdam-based producer and DJ disintegrates the shoegaze-y original into free-flowing sludge. Twinkling digital chimes and intricate drum programming outline DIIV front person Zachary Cole Smith's glitched out vocals. The end result makes me imagine Kid A-era Radiohead composing a children's lullaby.

6 Blacksea Não Maya - "Kirraxo" <a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/despertar">Despertar by Blacksea Não Maya</a> I spent the first week of this month journeying around Spain and Portugal and was blown away by the quality of the record shopping I encountered on the Iberian Peninsula. Pressings that linger in the back of bins at shops in North America were prominently displayed, suggesting a region of the world where the baseline tolerance for left-field electronic music is enviably high. Walking into Lisbon's long-standing Flur Discos, I was immediately taken by the album they had bumping. Thumbing through Bandcamp after my travels ended, I serendipitously discovered that it was Blacksea Não Maya's Despertar — the latest LP from the project predominantly helmed by DJ Kolt. The Príncipe-issued LP injects doses of dembow, footwork, and trap into the polyrhythmic regional strain of tarraxo; floaty guitars and piano fizz over brash, lumbering beats. On standout "Kirraxo" a throaty melody descends over rattly percussion. Like the best Príncipe material, the track weaves familiar textures into chunky, baffling shapes.

5 DjRUM - "A Tune For Us" <a href="https://djrum.bandcamp.com/track/a-tune-for-us">A Tune For Us by Djrum</a> Due to a confluence of work and procrastination, I woefully missed both Making Time and Sustain-Release in 2024 — two of the East Coast's premiere summer electronic festivals. The recurring takeaway I got from friends who attended is that DjRUM's sets at each were exceptionally brain-warping, packed with bizarre, energetic turns and zippy drum and bass selections. It's surprising that the British artist born Felix Manuel would gravitate towards such driving sounds, as his recorded material tends to be fairly jazzy and organic. On his first track of the year, "A Tune For Us," Manuel dials down the tension. The piece eschews time signature, and features stringwork from London-based cellist Zosia Jagodzinska. It opens with burbling keyboard flourishes that recall Alice Coltrane, until a delicate breakbeat peppered with earthy cymbal brushes punctuates the bliss. Manuel is a classically trained musician, and "A Tune For Us" offers a reminder of his scholastic tendencies.

4 Wata Igarashi - "Interweave" <a href="https://wataigarashi.bandcamp.com/album/kaleidoscopic">Kaleidoscopic by Wata Igarashi</a> In the first installment of this column, I chatted with the legendary Amsterdam label and festival Dekmantel about their massive 10th anniversary compilation. A few months on, the imprint has revived its ultramodern UFO sub imprint with a pair of EPs from Wata Igarashi and Piezo. Both are admirably rhythmic and taut, built on forward-bound techno grooves and metallic sonic design. The Igarashi track "Interweave" is the highlight of his Kaleidoscopic EP, capturing the arpeggio master's knack for layering at its finest. Thick, sinewy leads blossom above an agile, four on the floor beat. Igarashi is a staple of clubland's steeliest bunkers, but "Interweave" seems indebted to the contours of everyday life.

3 FKA twigs & Koreless - "Drums Of Death" FKA twigs' inescapable new album, Eusexua, straddles retro-futuristic pop and dance music. The record is underlined by a chic, '90s-laced trance influence that distances it from the whispery deconstructed R&B FKA twigs came up exploring. The most interesting moment comes on "Drums Of Death," a collaboration with enduring FKA twigs producer Koreless. Koreless' instrumental sparked while he was on a flight to perform at Berghain, and it retains his stuttering, albeit melancholy signature. FKA twigs' striding vocal gait enhances the stylishness — like her best output, "Drums Of Death" begs to score an alien fashion runway.

2 Joy Orbison & Joe James - "bastard" <a href="https://tossportal.bandcamp.com/track/bastard">bastard by Joy Orbison & Joe James</a> For an artist who minted the post-dubstep blueprint with his 2009 breakout track "Hyph Mngo," Joy Orbison is just now reaching his full potential. His star rose high in 2024, thanks to the growling single "flight fm," which dominated summer festival mixes; yielded an unlikely Fred again.. re-edit featuring Lil Yachty, Future, and Playboi Carti; and earned Joy Orbison the award for DJ Mag's Best DJ of 2024. Joy Orbison has eased into 2025 with the song "bastard," a collaboration with slick UK rapper Joe James. Pensive and smooth, it came to life in a quick session and teems with gloomy introversion. Thick, stuttering synthesizers and a clicky snare support James' smokey verses, which were recorded with a poorly set up microphone in one take. Even as he experiences a renewed ascension beneath the big tent, "bastard" is a testament to Joy Orbison's nuance.

1 Barker - "Reframing" <a href="https://sambarker.bandcamp.com/album/stochastic-drift">Stochastic Drift by Barker</a> The last we heard from Barker, he was pummeling us with kicks on the low slung EP Unfixed. It was a strange pivot for the Berlin-based hardware virtuoso and Berghain resident, whose schtick had previously revolved around crafting beatless techno. "Reframing" — Barker's new single ahead of his ruminative sophomore LP Stochastic Drift — is something of a return to form. It's centered on a subtle pulse that, in the hands of a less skilled producer, might resemble a metronome accidentally left activated in mixdown. Toothy leads sprawl atop unmoored vibrations, the whole track seemingly molded from slippery liquid. In the rare bars that "Reframing" inches towards sensibility, it abruptly slithers back into a mesmeric coil.

THE AFTERS