Jack Harlow – “Set You Free”

A little more than a year ago, young rap star Jack Harlow scored his third #1 hit with the slinky single "Lovin On Me." That song hasn't appeared on an album yet, and Harlow took his time releasing anything else. Months later, he quietly dropped the singles "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Tranquility." Now, he's got another one.

Jack Harlow's new song "Set You Free" is about needing to break up with someone, and it's built on a track with fast, rickety drums and chopped-up acoustic guitars -- a smooth and low-key style that reminds me of UK garage. Babe Truth, Jenius Level, and Don Alonso produced that beat. In the song's video, Harlow and friends hang out in golden-hour light on what looks like a very cold day in New York. Check it out below.

"Set You Free" is out now on Generation Now/Atlantic Records.