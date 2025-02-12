The Callous Daoboys – “Two-Headed Trout” & “The Demon of Unreality Limping Like A Dog”

Across the entire heavy-music landscape, you won't find too many bands more playfully adventurous than Atlanta's Callous Daoboys. The Callous Daoboys make a bugged-out, self-conscious form of metalcore that goes hard on keyboard, violin, and self-mocking lyrics. The band released their wild album Celebrity Therapist in 2022, and they followed it with the EP God Smiles On The Callous Daoboys last year. This spring, they'll release a new album called I Don't Want To See You In Heaven, and they've just shared one music video for its first two singles.

The Callous Daoboys' new video is a 10-minute setpiece that's encompasses new tracks, a melodic-turned-heavy screamo crunch-stomp called "Two-Headed Trout" and a math-metal judder-beast known as "The Demon Of Unreality Limping Like A Dog." Both songs are nervous and unpredictable, and they're full of jagged shards of ideas that threaten to rip through the fabric of the music. In the very fun video, frontman Carson Pace goes on a late-night talk show to distract the authorities so that his bandmates can stage a heist. Just like the songs, it takes some unexpected turns. Here's what Pace says about the new record:

The album is an artifact that’s been preserved, and hundreds of years in the future, you’re listening to this album in the museum. It’s a known failure, but the narrative is "if it survives forever, is it truly a failure?" Everything is very singular and personal. I’m not making an album commenting on anything societal or political this time; this is an album just for me. It’s every emotion I’ve felt and sobering thought since 2021. I can only make this album now, not in three years when I’m 30, not ten years ago when I was 17. This is the snapshot of 24-27. A scrapbook of trial and error, or better yet, a Museum of Failure... We would like to proudly present our first preview of the I Don't Want To See You In Heaven collection, ahead of its full release. These two pieces do not represent a thesis or mission statement of the collection, but rather two extremities. If you’re a fan of us being a rock band, I have good news for you. If you’re a fan of us being a chaotic metalcore band, I have GREAT news for you. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Enjoy.

Below, check out the video for both "Two-Headed Trout" and "The Demon of Unreality Limping Like A Dog," as well as the tracklist for I Don't Want To See You In Heaven.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I. Collection Of Forgotten Dreams"

02 "Schizophrenia Legacy"

03 "Full Moon Guidance"

04 "Two-Headed Trout"

05 "Tears On Lambo Leather" (feat. Orthodox)

06 "Lemon"

07 "Body Horror For Birds" (feat. 1st VOWS)

08 "The Demon Of Unreality Limping Like A Dog"

09 "Idiot Temptation Force"

10 "Douchebag Safari"

11 "Distracted By The Mona Lisa"

12 "II. Opt Out"

13 "III. Country Song In Reverse" (feat. low before the breeze)

I Don't Want To See You In Heaven is out 5/16 on MNRK Heavy.