Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Kendrick Lamar Has Made The Title Song For Captain America: Brave New World

1:06 PM EST on February 12, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

|Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and Marvel go way back. Kendrick, of course, oversaw the Black Panther soundtrack, which basically functioned as a high-budget all-star mixtape and a victory lap for K.Dot's dominant run through the 2010s. He's had other songs appear in various Marvel properties. Now it appears he's contributed new music for the superhero entertainment company's latest film.

You've probably seen the ads for Captain America: Brave New World. It's the one where Harrison Ford transforms into the Red Hulk. Reviews are starting to come out today, and it sounds like this movie, like most late-stage MCU fare, will suck ass. But at least it's going to have a new Kendrick song in it.

Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, whose character Falcon is now Captain America, recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview about the new film. In newly released footage from the chat, Mackie reveals that Kendrick recorded "the title song for my movie." He adds, "Hopefully that's not supposed to be a surprise" — and since the movie comes out this Friday and we hadn't heard a peep about Kendrick's involvement until now, I'm going to guess it was supposed to be a surprise.

Presumably a new Kendrick Lamar song called "Brave New World" or something similar will materialize online this Friday. As an "All The Stars" defender, I am cautiously optimistic. Watch Mackie break the news below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Jon Stewart’s Band Church And State™ Make Stone Pony Debut

November 30, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador, Stars With Margaret Qualley In Michel Gondry’s Promo

November 30, 2025
News

Five Former Cradle Of Filth Members Sue Frontman Dani Filth

November 30, 2025
News

Spokesman Says The Wiggles Do Not Endorse Drugs Following Unapproved “Ecstasy” TikTok

November 29, 2025
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025