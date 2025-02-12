Kendrick Lamar Has Made The Title Song For Captain America: Brave New World

Kendrick Lamar and Marvel go way back. Kendrick, of course, oversaw the Black Panther soundtrack, which basically functioned as a high-budget all-star mixtape and a victory lap for K.Dot's dominant run through the 2010s. He's had other songs appear in various Marvel properties. Now it appears he's contributed new music for the superhero entertainment company's latest film.

You've probably seen the ads for Captain America: Brave New World. It's the one where Harrison Ford transforms into the Red Hulk. Reviews are starting to come out today, and it sounds like this movie, like most late-stage MCU fare, will suck ass. But at least it's going to have a new Kendrick song in it.

Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, whose character Falcon is now Captain America, recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview about the new film. In newly released footage from the chat, Mackie reveals that Kendrick recorded "the title song for my movie." He adds, "Hopefully that's not supposed to be a surprise" — and since the movie comes out this Friday and we hadn't heard a peep about Kendrick's involvement until now, I'm going to guess it was supposed to be a surprise.

Presumably a new Kendrick Lamar song called "Brave New World" or something similar will materialize online this Friday. As an "All The Stars" defender, I am cautiously optimistic. Watch Mackie break the news below.