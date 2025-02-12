Skip to Content
Sean Combs Sues NBC & Peacock For $100M Over Documentary

1:57 PM EST on February 12, 2025

A month ago, Peacock premiered a documentary about the many alleged crimes of Sean "Diddy" Combs titled Diddy: Rise Of A Bad Boy. Now Combs, who remains in custody awaiting trial, has sued NBC and Peacock for defamation to the tune of $100 million.

The lawsuit argues that Rise Of A Bad Boy "maliciously advanc[ed] the unhinged narrative that Mr. Combs is a serial killer," Rolling Stone reports. The document also claims that the documentary "baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer' with 'a lot of similarities' to Jeffrey Epstein." The lawsuit zeroes in on comments from Al B. Sure! and attorney Ariel Mitchell, who hinted foul play was involved in the 2018 death of Combs' ex-partner Kim Porter.

Combs has been accused of sexual misconduct in more than 40 lawsuits and is facing federal criminal charges for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all allegations. His trial is set to begin in May.

