Split System – “On The Edge” & “On The Loose”

4:28 PM EST on February 12, 2025

I'm a simple man. If Split System upload new songs to Bandcamp, I post them to my music blog. The Melbourne garage-punks blew me away with last year's Vol. 2, and the one-off "Force Field" also ripped. Today they've got a new 7" out with two seemingly interconnected tracks, "On The Edge" and "On The Loose" — the former described as "sleazy" and "hardcore-infused," the latter "catchy" and "high-energy." Both maintain the Split System standard of excellence. Listen below.

"On The Edge" b/w "On The Loose" is out now via Legless (AU) and Drunken Sailor Records (UK/EU) and is coming soon to the US via Green Noise Records.

