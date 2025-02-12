Split System – “On The Edge” & “On The Loose”

I'm a simple man. If Split System upload new songs to Bandcamp, I post them to my music blog. The Melbourne garage-punks blew me away with last year's Vol. 2, and the one-off "Force Field" also ripped. Today they've got a new 7" out with two seemingly interconnected tracks, "On The Edge" and "On The Loose" — the former described as "sleazy" and "hardcore-infused," the latter "catchy" and "high-energy." Both maintain the Split System standard of excellence. Listen below.

<a href="https://splitsystem.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-edge-on-the-loose">On The Edge / On The Loose by split system</a>

"On The Edge" b/w "On The Loose" is out now via Legless (AU) and Drunken Sailor Records (UK/EU) and is coming soon to the US via Green Noise Records.