Macklemore Shares Latest Protest Song, “Fucked Up”

Last year, Macklemore released the pro-Palestine protest songs “Hind’s Hall” and “Hind’s Hall 2.” Today, the rapper is back with another one titled "Fucked Up."

"Fucked Up" addresses the Trump administration, the LA wildfires, Elon Musk's Nazi-like salute, and more. He explicitly calls for action: "The next 4 years, it’s time to ride/ Fuck ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine/ If you still haven’t said shit about the genocide/ Know your grandkids one day are gonna ask you why." All proceeds from the track go to UNRWA USA, a UN agency that supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees. Watch the "Fucked Up" video below, made by Omar Alali.