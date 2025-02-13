Glazyhaze – “Nirvana”

Glazyhaze are a dreamy four-piece from Venice, and they're gearing up for the release of their second album Sonic to follow 2023's Just Fade Away. The band has shared "Forgive Me" and "What A Feeling," and today they're back with the spellbinding "Nirvana."

With Irene Moretuzzo on vocals and guitar, Lorenzo Dall’Armellina on lead guitar, Francesco Giacomin on drums, and Vsevolod Prokhorov on bass and backing vocals, Glazyhaze make sweeping walls of sound, and it's as evocative as ever on "Nirvana." Listen below.

<a href="https://glazyhazemusic.bandcamp.com/track/nirvana">NIRVANA by Glazyhaze</a>

Sonic is out 3/21 via Hoodoh and Believe Music.