Real Lies – “I Could Join The Birds”

Over the past few months, Real Lies have unveiled the entrancing tunes "Loverboy" and "Towards Horses." A couple of weeks ago, the London duo announced their new album We Will Annihilate Our Enemies, and today they're sharing the third single titled "I Could Join The Birds."

"It takes all types to make a city," the band wrote on Instagram about the ambitious song. "Wonky 3AM firebrands. Tragedy-eyed e-girls. Heroic joyriders. Cut-off heiresses slumming it in Stepney. Knights of the living room table and special geezers who turn into birds."

About We Will Annihilate Our Enemies, they explained:

Our new album, WE WILL ANNIHILATE OUR ENEMIES, is out on April 11th. It was written in the space of the last year, and I think it’s the most beautiful album we’ve ever made, as well as the best thing I’ve ever written, lyrically. I feel like I am finally starting to understand the way the world works today, this exhilarating casino with all its horrors and sadnesses; I feel like maybe I am even learning to love it. Either way, after finishing this album at 7x the speed of the last one, I’m confident that the world famous RL no longer have to live inside of our memories. I wanted WWAOE to confront the here and now head-on, not whine about some lost past. To those of you who’ve grown accustomed to me doing that, dw: it’s still an album about moonlight, defiance, England, people, and the rain, it’s just got more songs in the present tense than the other two. Thanks to everyone who helped get it over the line, especially Patrick, who’s somehow spent an entire year drumming up the patience to match my mood swings and anxious perfectionism stride for shambling stride. You can pre-order the album on vinyl and CD now through our new friends at Tonal, who are also releasing the album. and we just put a load of brand new WWAOE merch on sale too via our bandcamp. Shouts to @galenbullivant and @lucas_owen and @tomwoodarchive for the visual world. In short, it’s gonna be a big year for the operation. Get your tickets to see us out on tour, where we’ll be playing songs from our new album for the very first time. We can’t wait for you to hear them take flight.

Check out "I Could Join The Birds" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Loverboy"

02 "Towards Horses"

03 "Wild Sign I Choose You"

04 "WWAOE"

05 "Down & Out (Where E-Girls Dare)"

06 "loverdrink"

07 "I Could Join The Birds"

08 "Arielle"

09 "Shulgin"

10 "LOVERWORLD"

11 "Finding Money" (Feat. Jessica Barden)

We Will Annihilate Our Enemies is out 4/11 via Tonal. Pre-order it here.

