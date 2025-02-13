Skip to Content
New Music

Sean Solomon – “Car Crash” (Feat. Shannon Lay)

7:47 PM EST on February 12, 2025

"Life is chaos, love is pain," declares Sean Solomon of Sub Pop band Moaning on the beginning of his debut solo song, "Car Crash." The rest of "Car Crash" is just as laconic and painful, and it features wonderful harmonies from Shannon Lay.

“I wrote this song after my first car accident,” Solomon explains. “I grew up in Los Angeles but I never learned how to drive. It was a part of my shtick. I liked being able to look out the window and daydream. When I finally did get a car, I almost immediately got into a wreck and totaled it. The song is about that and I guess whatever else was happening in my life at the time. I write in a pretty stream of consciousness way so I’m not totally sure what it means either.”

"Car Crash" was recorded with Woods' Jarvis Taveniere, and it comes with an animation by Solomon himself. Watch below.

Tour Dates:
02/16 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
02/17 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
02/18 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
02/19 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
02/21 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
02/22 - London, UK @ The London Palladium *
03/26 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock ^
03/28 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live ^
03/29 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room ^
04/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^
04/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy ^

* supporting Rex Orange County
^ supporting Hey, Nothing

Marlon Lenoble

