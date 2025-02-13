The Saxophones – “Burning With Desire”

After a quiet 2024, the Saxophones are back with the new song "Burning With Desire." The duo — made up of married couple Alexi Erenkov and Alison Alderdice — is also teasing "much more this year."

"Burning With Desire" is "an homage to New York City and it’s about desperately seeking love and connection ineffectively in an ever changing world," per the Saxophones' Instagram post. They continued:

I’m so grateful to our label @fulltimehobbyrecords for encouraging us to go in this direction. This song brings together many elements I love. It feels good to keep seeking and clarifying what I want to put out in the world.

We were aided here by the brilliant production and keyboard playing of @frankmaston Working with him was so easy and I’m excited to make more things this year together. We also invited my very old friend and amazing jazz vibraphonist, @tylerblanton_vibes to play here, and his addition makes me so happy. As always, we’re joined by the venerable Richard Lass @gecko_ranch_farmhand on bass. Alison was replaced by a drum machine this time, but don’t worry it’s nothing personal. She’ll be back next time.

This lyric video was created using public domain footage from the 1939 New York World’s Fair by @clairedonohue So happy to be working with her again.

And If you want to know what any parts of the song are about, I’m always happy to attempt to explain what I might have been thinking! Don’t be shy :)

Thank you for listening and stay tuned for much more this year.