Cross Record – “God Fax”

10:46 AM EST on February 13, 2025

George Litchfield

Cross Record's first Crush Me single "Charred Grass" was only slightly off-kilter. On its follow-up, "God Fax," out today, UK-based singer-songwriter Emily Cross takes the sinister energy to the max.

“Theo [Karon] came to me with the idea for this song and I kept saying ‘Okay we’ll try, but I might scrap it at any time’ right up until the end," Cross says. "I was asked to breathe in and out (kind of gasping) rhythmically and with different pitches until I almost passed out. I showed it to one of my friends when the rough version was done and he seemed scared of it, which to me was a positive sign.”

The result is wonderfully distressing. Listen below.

Crush Me is out 3/21 via Ba Da Bing.

